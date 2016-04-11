This article aims to inform the students regarding the fee difference after the fee hike. The data is for the UG students. There is no clarification for the exact tuition fee of 5th year undergraduate students, so, the information concerning the same isn’t present. These are the following three divisions made on the basis of waivers availed:

1. No Waiver: The students who aren’t availing any sort of fee waivers.

2. MCM: In the previous structure, the students from families having a gross annual income of less than 4,50,000 could avail MCM (Complete tuition fee waiver+ Rs. 12,000). In the present structure, the students from families having a gross annual income of less than 5,00,000 could avail a waiver of 2/3rd of the tuition fee.

3. INSPIRE: In both the structures, a waiver of Rs. 60,000 per annum. (After the announcement of the new structure, there hasn’t been any notice regarding any change in the scholarship amount of INSPIRE).

One can hover on the bars to get the reading. Semester-wise data is used for making these charts.

No Waiver

MCM

INSPIRE

The data file can be found here.