Candidate Proposal Reviews – Kartik Gupta II Vice President

You can find his proposals here.

*All proposal reviews are based on TSA’s assessment of the proposal document provided by the candidate. We crosscheck all facts mentioned in the proposal and give feedback around three parameters :

The views mentioned in the proposal critiques below are TSA’s alone and are meant for a more holistic sharing of information about the candidates and their ideas. This, we believe, will lead to fairer and more impactful selection of candidates for the various positions of responsibility.*

Proposal I – Creation of an IT Cell

The IT Cell will help the institute update its existing administrative processes. Mentioned projects to be taken up include digitizing B.C.Roy administration and an online mess portal.

i) Need & Impact (3/5) : Evidently, there is an inherent need to digitize the numerous services offered in campus. While this will certainly make life easier for both the students and the administration in the campus, the impact is primarily subject to the effectiveness of the services developed. An IT cell formed with a group of students, who are working for this only due to extra-curricular interests without commensurate incentive would not be expected to bring about significant change, unless the allure of a CV point drives individuals (notwithstanding the exceptional and truly motivated ones) and we all know how that turns out. Again, developing secure payment gateways for swimming and gym facilities, for example, is best left to professionals.

ii) Feasibility (2/5): Creating an IT cell and allotting the required resources for the same is quite straightforward. As long as a thorough system of accountability exists, where the authorities can keep tabs on the work done by the IT cell, the proposal is feasible enough.

The creation of server/database should be offered to students, with appropriate relevance, for example summer internship credits or Btp/Mtp. A certificate might not be motivating enough.

iii) Originality(2/5): The idea to implement an IT cell comprising students definitely seems to be novel, however, in 2010 and 2011, there were similar proposals from candidates to implement payment gateways for gymkhana activities.

Proposal II – Online Mess System

Allows students to choose extra food items online and has several features including a payment record.

i) Need and Impact (2/5) – Students already have extensive say in the way their mess functions. Regular meetings are held in all halls where menus and mess budget allocations are discussed and decided upon. Also, there are enough canteens and eateries in the campus to take care of the monotonicity that rises due to mess food. The impact of this proposal will mainly reduce the costs incurred by students due to food not consumed by them and help with the food waste situation.

ii) Feasible (2/5)- Instead of or before increasing the number of items in a given menu, more thought should be given on the taste and quality of existing ones. Also, the proposal plan is without inputs from the mess contractors. Generally, mess improvement proposals face a lot of resistance from the contractors and it is important to key them in before putting forth any plans for change.

iii) Originality (2/5) – There have been numerous calls from candidates over the past few years to shift to a digital mess system to allow students more say in deciding their menu. HJB was even successful in implementing a version of this proposal 2 years ago.

Proposal III – Graduate Studies Cell

A body under the aegis of CDC to foster a research environment with universities both domestic and abroad.

i) Need and Impact (4/5) – Given the hordes of students spamming Professors abroad begging them for summer internships, we lament the absence of an institute-supported cell that assists them in these endeavours. The implementation of such a model would definitely raise students’ hopes of bagging foreign internships, as the system in IIT-Kanpur has definitively proven.

ii) Feasible (2/5) – The proposal’s impact notwithstanding, we challenge the candidate’s presumption that students shall be able to sign into contracts with departments in foreign universities themselves, with only the supervisory assistance of Professors. We believe that the proposal has higher chances of coming to fruition if Professors are more directly involved in the process.

Quite a lot of students are interested in research but have not been able to pursue it because department professors are partial towards students with a higher cgpa. This is a serious concern that should be adequately addressed to ensure all students have equal access to opportunities.

iii) Originality (2/5) – Major aspects of this model seem to have been derived from existing systems at other institutions – IIT Kanpur the most notable one, as cited above.

Proposal IV – Online Noticeboard

Need and impact (3/5): There already exist several channels such as the Gymkhana FB page, etc where information about events etc are posted. Given such sources, we estimate little need for such a system. A simple survey would show that most users on campus rely on web based rather than mobile applications. Regardless, the app would be very convenient to use.

Feasibility (1/5) : We strongly question this proposal’s chances at being implemented given how:

Atal had proposed a Suraksha App last year, which is still not implemented, and he cited feasibility issues. The launch of the app requires a skilled developer team to work behind it, as well as proper marketing. We hope this app actualises rather than just being a Soap Box eye catcher.



Content generation requires final years to active involve in the app, however, they do not have any incentive to do so.The question of adaptation lingers, why will most of the campus go for this app?



Most events/competitions have a time window within which it is relevant. Who ensures that events are posted within the deadline?

Originality (1/5): Online portal for information dissemination has been suggested by various gsecs throughout the years. For eg, Bibhu Agarwal, Palak Goyal, Kartikeya Fatwani for GC events in 2015, Pragya Chandra and Sumit Singh in 2014, Darshak Bhagat in 2013, Rudresh Chandra in 2012 as well as Sayantan Sarkar in 2011

Proposal V.I : Online Booking Portal for BC Roy

Need and impact (4/5): Extremely needed. Students currently have to face long queues just to get an appointment for the visiting Dermatologist or lab tests. An online appointment system would be extremely convenient and impactful.

Feasibility (2/5) : No online portal/app proposals has been successfully implemented in the last 6 years, even though they’re suggested every single time. Collaboration and cooperation of BC Roy employees and doctors is extremely important for this matter, and thereby implementation will involve a lot of legwork. Also, this is too big and difficult a proposal to be taken up by a VP, and would require collaboration from the administration itself. BC Roy specialist doctors who practice outside the campus do not adhere to the time table and get away with it, as of now. Coordinating with them such that they keep up with their online appointments is going to be difficult.

Originality (1/5) :Online booking portal for pool/court appointments and Sports utilities was suggested by Ashwin Kumar in 2013. Online maintenance ports were suggested by Ankit Talwar in 2008 and Apoorv Jain in 2013

Proposal V.II: Annual Health Scheme

Need & Impact (2/5) : The primary issues, as far as medical facilities in campus are concerned, is the lack of good quality equipment, infrastructure and care. This proposal does nothing to address that. The proposal aims to solve a problem which is not as acute as stated. The candidate has not mentioned any particular instance of a serious medical situation in campus which justifies carrying this forward.

Feasibility (2/5): It is not stated where the 1.09 crore rupees, the calculated cost of the proposal will come from. Apart from the cost of the tests, year long medical tests would require lab equipments and personnels to be employed at KGP, year long. These costs have not been accounted for.

Ensuring a year long health check up for 7000+ students will require a dedicated team from the institute. It is not stated as to who will oversee the blood tests. A online database will definitely be needed in the future to keep track of the records and update them with ease.

Originality (0/5) : This proposal has been copied verbatim from Praneeth Maringanti’s first proposal. We sincerely hope that at least the groundwork mentioned is original.