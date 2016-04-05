Candidate Proposal Reviews – Aditya Murthy II G.Sec Sports

You can find his proposals here.

*All proposal reviews are based on TSA’s assessment of the proposal document provided by the candidate. We crosscheck all facts mentioned in the proposal and give feedback around three parameters :

The views mentioned in the proposal critiques below are TSA’s alone and are meant for a more holistic sharing of information about the candidates and their ideas. This, we believe, will lead to fairer and more impactful selection of candidates for the various positions of responsibility.*

Proposal I: Introduction of SPORTS FIESTA, a freshers’ tournament that would be conducted over anextended period of about 4-5 days and strengthening the concept of the Women’s Week

Originality(2/5)

Over the years a lot of such tournaments trying to address the same issue have been suggested howeverthe implementation has been lacking thereof every year.

Feasibility(2/5)

With the freshers bundled with all the fresher activities in mid-August, appropriate participation might not beachieved in the tournament. Also this might serve as a distraction for senior Inter-IIT players as it requires their

Need and Impact(4/5)

The need of the proposal can be understood as almost every candidate proposes to work on this issue. It isrequired for the involvement of freshers, PG and women for improved performance. But, again feasibility remains a challenge.

Proposal II: Medical assistance for all sports persons during the Inter IIT camp (in December) by appointment ofprofessional sports physiotherapists.

Originality 3/5

Although the idea of sports physiotherapists has been circulated before, never before has it been proposed forInter-IIT camp.

Feasibility 3/5

It should be easier to get a professional medical assistance for a short period of time without causing anymajor financial burden.

Need and Impact 4/5

In the crucial December period, intensive practices put huge physical strains on the players. Having aprofessional physiotherapists on campus enables players to recovery quickly and resume practices. This alsoreduces the risk of losing key player just before Inter-IIT meet.

Proposal III: Conduction of a SWIMMING SURVIVAL CAMP to equip the students with basic swimming and survival skills, throughout the academic year 2016-2017.

Originality 5/5

An extremely original and thoughtful proposal which might be an effort to avoid incidents similar to those happened in recent past.

Feasibility 1/5

The implementation of the proposal depends a lot on the co-operation of B.C Roy doctors towards handling a larger number of medical check ups of interested students. Conduction of one camp throughout the year doesn’t make sense. If a no. of camps are to be organized for covering a lot of students, there will be an issue of proper scheduling. Moreover, teaching basic swimming these many students would possibly require more coach-hours which can be a financial burden. The possibility of aquatics players coaching the students also doesn’t seem feasible.

Need and Impact 4/5

A much needed initiative that equips students with basic swimming skills, to face any life-threatening situation. The negative impact which is ‘very vaguely’ possible can be students going to deeper water on beaches on account of their new skill. Thus, it shouldn’t be publicized using ‘Survival’ but just as a new hobby which they can pick up.