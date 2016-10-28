The Dark Side of the Light

For two years, Amadou and his younger brother Seydou have been working their socks off to collect cacao pods for their bosses. The number of cacao pods serve as the only servility amidst their servitude. The higher it is, the safer they are and the closer they are to paying off their debt and returning home to Moke and Auntie. But the problem is Amadou doesn’t know how much he and Seydou owe, and the bosses won’t tell him.

Tara Sullivan’s ‘Bitter Side of Sweet’ is a tour de force of magnanimous proportions. It tells the riveting story of a little boy Amadou who has been trapped into slavery in modern day Ivory Coast and his endless pursuits to be free again. The story is about those pursuits, but the reader’s heartbreak lies in lieu with the torture that innocence can’t handle.

While on the matter of atrocities being handled by innocent minds, let’s shift focus to our own campus.

Of the many things that are unique to IIT Kharagpur, Illumination or Illu as it is fondly called is certainly one of the most prominent. Started way back in 1981 by a few enthusiastic students from Azad getting bored on Diwali, it has now become the new parameter to judge the students’ devotion to their Halls and the Institute. From an artistic point of view, Illu is a delight for the eyes. Huge patterns of diyas hung on mesh panels are erected in every hall. Once lit up, it is a treat to watch. It is a great time for everyone on campus. But behind this exquisite picture is the toil and hard work of every second-year student who was coaxed into accepting everything in the name of hall culture and preserving the traditions. Illumination, is a source of pride for student community. In 2008, when the 11 pm curfew was imposed, the Halls boycotted Illu. In 2014, Illu and Rangoli ceased to be a competition in an effort to root out the culture of oppression. This year Illu has been reinstated as a competition and hence reverting to the Stone Age where hundreds of students are coerced to participate mindlessly and simultaneously driven by sentiments to keep the traditions alive.