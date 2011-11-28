Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2012

The three national Science Academies of the country (Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore; Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi and The National Academy of Sciences, India, Allahabad) offer several two-month Summer Fellowships to enable students/teachers to work with eminent scientists of the country during 2012. The announcement inviting applications along with the application format and a list of guides willing to accept students/teachers for work on joint short-term projects are available inthe websites of the three Academies (www.ias.ac.in; www.insaindia.org; www.nasi.org.in).

Applications are invited from interested students and teachers for these Fellowships. The applications should be submitted online through one of our websites; however a copy of the application together with enclosures must be sent by post to the address given below. The last date for receipt of applications online is 31st December, 2011.

Information of selection along with concurrence of the guide will be dispatched by early March 2012. The selected students/teachers will be provided appropriate round trip train fare and a monthly fellowship to meet their living expenses at the place of work.

All correspondence should be addressed to:

The Coordinator

Science Education Programme

Indian Academy of Sciences

C.V. Raman Avenue

Near Mekhri Circle

Sadashivanagar

Bangalore 560 080

Tel: (080) 2266 1201, (080) 2266 1202

Fax: (080) 2361 6094

e-mail: sumfel@ias.ernet.in

website: www.ias.ac.in