Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2012

in Careers / on November 28, 2011 at 10:54 am /

The three national Science Academies of the country (Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore; Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi and The National Academy of Sciences, India, Allahabad) offer several two-month Summer Fellowships to enable students/teachers to work with eminent scientists of the country during 2012. The announcement inviting applications along with the application format and a list of guides willing to accept students/teachers for work on joint short-term projects are available inthe websites of the three Academies (www.ias.ac.in; www.insaindia.org; www.nasi.org.in).

Applications are invited from interested students and teachers for these Fellowships. The applications should be submitted online through one of our websites; however a copy of the application together with enclosures must be sent by post to the address given below. The last date for receipt of applications online is 31st December, 2011.

Information of selection along with concurrence of the guide will be dispatched by early March 2012. The selected students/teachers will be provided appropriate round trip train fare and a monthly fellowship to meet their living expenses at the place of work.

All correspondence should be addressed to:

The Coordinator
Science Education Programme
Indian Academy of Sciences
C.V. Raman Avenue
Near Mekhri Circle
Sadashivanagar
Bangalore 560 080

Tel: (080) 2266 1201, (080) 2266 1202
Fax: (080) 2361 6094
e-mail: sumfel@ias.ernet.in
website: www.ias.ac.in

17 Comments

  1. angelaa lincy.m.j says:
    December 13, 2011 at 7:25 pm

    i wish to join tis program….. but still couln’t get the appl downloaded

  2. Chetan.. says:
    December 14, 2011 at 3:47 pm

    Is there any fees to be paid for this??
    I wanna join as a Student.

  3. kafeel says:
    January 5, 2012 at 12:08 pm

    No my dear Chetan, it is absolutely free to join. If you are interested in gaining some research experience before caryying out research work then it is the best option you may ever have.

  4. kafeel says:
    January 5, 2012 at 12:11 pm

    Dear Angelaa the application form need not to be downloaded from the website because it is a online process. Just take out your Staement of Purpose and fill the form online.

  5. tejaswini says:
    January 30, 2012 at 9:36 pm

    Is it available for all the branches? I am doing my aeronautical 3rd year.Can I apply???

  6. 38asdf says:
    January 31, 2012 at 7:54 am

    are 1st yearites allowed???

  7. karthik says:
    February 22, 2012 at 6:45 pm

    The ias selected lists are out. I wanted to know if they change it

  8. G.vignesh says:
    February 25, 2012 at 9:28 pm

    I am willing to attend this summer fellowship programme 2012…..could anybody guide me…

  9. srikanth says:
    February 27, 2012 at 12:22 am

    sir can i know the dates of the program

  10. Rajeswari says:
    February 27, 2012 at 11:50 am

    I want to join in this fellowship programme.

  11. mariappan.t says:
    March 1, 2012 at 10:55 am

    I AM VERY EAGER FOR RESEACH IN NANOTECHNOLOGY

  12. Gautam Sharma says:
    March 3, 2012 at 7:44 pm

    I too had applied for this programme in physics(high energy physics)..
    my name is not there on the updated list yet.,can anybody tell what is my chance of getting selected and what is the criteria ,how do they update the list?

    (The point i lack is that i am electronics student from mnnit)

  13. S.lingamoorthy says:
    November 28, 2012 at 5:13 pm

    i want to attend this summer fellowship. i am interest to do research in inorganic chemistry in my future

  14. bhanu chandar says:
    November 30, 2012 at 4:00 pm

    i am joining in tis summer research felloship but registration is not opend.

  15. mohamedbaisal says:
    December 15, 2012 at 12:26 pm

    dear sir/medam how to downdoad application form and how long its duration

    • S.lingamoorthy says:
      December 16, 2012 at 8:54 pm

      friend this is lingamoorthy see indian academy of science website last date december last first you have to fill the application form in online itself. Before that you have to prepare a abstract about 250 words in which area you interested to do research
      and then download the form. along with you have to send the recommendation letter from one of your best teacher from your currently studying institution . recommendation letter also available in the website itself . all the best

  16. Mahesh Bellavi says:
    November 29, 2013 at 3:22 pm

    its very helpful to rural background students….
    please try to spread the awareness of science.
    Mahesh 8951833099

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.