Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2012
The three national Science Academies of the country (Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore; Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi and The National Academy of Sciences, India, Allahabad) offer several two-month Summer Fellowships to enable students/teachers to work with eminent scientists of the country during 2012. The announcement inviting applications along with the application format and a list of guides willing to accept students/teachers for work on joint short-term projects are available inthe websites of the three Academies (www.ias.ac.in; www.insaindia.org; www.nasi.org.in).
Applications are invited from interested students and teachers for these Fellowships. The applications should be submitted online through one of our websites; however a copy of the application together with enclosures must be sent by post to the address given below. The last date for receipt of applications online is 31st December, 2011.
Information of selection along with concurrence of the guide will be dispatched by early March 2012. The selected students/teachers will be provided appropriate round trip train fare and a monthly fellowship to meet their living expenses at the place of work.
All correspondence should be addressed to:
The Coordinator
Science Education Programme
Indian Academy of Sciences
C.V. Raman Avenue
Near Mekhri Circle
Sadashivanagar
Bangalore 560 080
Tel: (080) 2266 1201, (080) 2266 1202
Fax: (080) 2361 6094
e-mail: sumfel@ias.ernet.in
website: www.ias.ac.in
i wish to join tis program….. but still couln’t get the appl downloaded
Is there any fees to be paid for this??
I wanna join as a Student.
No my dear Chetan, it is absolutely free to join. If you are interested in gaining some research experience before caryying out research work then it is the best option you may ever have.
Dear Angelaa the application form need not to be downloaded from the website because it is a online process. Just take out your Staement of Purpose and fill the form online.
Is it available for all the branches? I am doing my aeronautical 3rd year.Can I apply???
are 1st yearites allowed???
The ias selected lists are out. I wanted to know if they change it
I am willing to attend this summer fellowship programme 2012…..could anybody guide me…
sir can i know the dates of the program
I want to join in this fellowship programme.
I AM VERY EAGER FOR RESEACH IN NANOTECHNOLOGY
I too had applied for this programme in physics(high energy physics)..
my name is not there on the updated list yet.,can anybody tell what is my chance of getting selected and what is the criteria ,how do they update the list?
(The point i lack is that i am electronics student from mnnit)
i want to attend this summer fellowship. i am interest to do research in inorganic chemistry in my future
i am joining in tis summer research felloship but registration is not opend.
dear sir/medam how to downdoad application form and how long its duration
friend this is lingamoorthy see indian academy of science website last date december last first you have to fill the application form in online itself. Before that you have to prepare a abstract about 250 words in which area you interested to do research
and then download the form. along with you have to send the recommendation letter from one of your best teacher from your currently studying institution . recommendation letter also available in the website itself . all the best
its very helpful to rural background students….
please try to spread the awareness of science.
Mahesh 8951833099